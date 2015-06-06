Family members of Lake Oliver drowning victim speaks out

The family of Lloyd Cabiness are still dealing with his untimely death, but they're recalling the good memories to cope with their loss.



"My son was a kind, sweet, generous earthly person. Anything he can do for a person, he would. He saw you needed anything, he would give it to you," said Rosalyn Cabiness, mother of Lloyd Cabiness.



"I'm going to miss that crazy laugh, beautiful smile. He tried to make anyone happy," said Adrienne Berber.



Lloyd Cabiness, 35, was swimming near the Big Eddy Club when he disappeared on Sunday. His mother says Lloyd loved to swim and that was his first time visiting Lake Oliver.



The family immediately rushed to the scene and prayed for the best.



"Go straight to Lake Oliver. Drop everything and go," said family.



Tiquarius Myers,15, was also one of the drowning victims at Lake Oliver.



"My heart goes out to his mother and his family also. They lost somebody just like we did," said Berber.



And now, another drowning victim in the same week, this time it was a 14-year-old who disappeared in the Chattahoochee River on Thursday.



"I know how that family feels. Anybody that has lost a child like that. Just hold on to your child. Tell your child everyday, you love your child. Something can happen so fast,"Ms. Cabiness said.



The family says the father of three will always live on.



"Continue to let it live through his children. He loved his family," said Berber.



The funeral of Lloyd Cabiness will be on Tuesday, June 9 at 3 p.m. at Sconiers Funeral Home.



The family has an account set up at the funeral home to help with burial expenses.



Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

