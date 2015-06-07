Auburn man admits beating 5-year-old with belt; child on life su - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

Auburn man admits beating 5-year-old with belt; child on life support

(Source: Auburn Police Department) (Source: Auburn Police Department)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Captain Tommy Carswell with the Auburn Police Department confirms a male suspect has been arrested and charged with domestic violence and child abuse, and the affidavit shows the man admitted to beating the child, causing her injuries. 

Auburn Police identify the man as George W. Barton, 34, of Auburn. Barton, who is the child's stepfather, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and aggravated child abuse. The child was in Barton's care at the time of she sustained her injuries. 

The Affidavit Charging Crime, obtained by WTVM News Leader 9, alleges that Barton admitted to beating the child with a belt causing significant injuries. The little girl is currently on life support at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

"Once at UAB, the child was determined to have a broken clavicle, basilar skull fracture, broken femur, bruising all over her body, and numerous internal injuries," the affidavit said. "Stepfather George William Barton, who lives in the same home, was transported to the Auburn Police Department where he was interviewed. He provided police with a rights advised statement admitting to inflicting the injuries the child received with a belt over several different occasions over the course of approximately two days. The child is currently on life support at this time."

Barton was home with the 5-year-old child when the little girl was injured. The child is still alive with critical injuries at UAB Hospital. 

Auburn investigators were called to a duplex located in the 1900 block of Rosie Street on Sunday. Carswell tells News Leader 9's Elizabeth White that police were called to the home at 12:07 p.m. Sunday in reference to a 5-year-old girl who was unresponsive and suffered a head injury. 

Barton was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond. He will remain behind bars until his case is reviewed again in July.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. 

Meanwhile, neighbors are asking for prayers for this little girl. 

Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

