Columbus man killed on 23rd Ave. Sunday; investigation underway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A 36-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday.

Columbus Police Lt. Consuelo Askew says a man was shot on the 200 block of 23rd Ave., near Cusseta Road On Sunday evening.

The location is across from the new Dollar General on Cusseta Road, behind the Majestic Club.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, the victim is identified as Reno Fannin, 36, of Columbus. He was pronounced dead at 6:59 p.m. at Midtown Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest.

We are asking anyone with any information about the murder of Fannin to contact Sergeant Anthony Locey at (706)-225-4291 or the Robbery/Assault-Homicide Unit at (706)-653-3400.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.