1 suspect at large, 1 detained in connection with June 2 Regions Bank robbery

MONROE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A suspect connected to a Regions Bank in Columbus on June 2 has been detained in Monroe County, GA, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page on Monday; now the FBI and the Columbus Police Department need help finding the second suspect.

The post says that a red 1987 Chevrolet Camaro has been stolen from a car dealership in Monroe County on June 1, and was seen via surveillance cameras the following day on June 2.

On the same day, the Regions Bank, located on the 5000 block of Veterans Parkway, was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash by two white males wearing masks, and driving the same Camaro.

The post also reads that upon further investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI that a male later identified at Michael Lee Hall, 57, of Macon, GA, had taken the car on a test drive on May 29, and had gone to a hardware store to make a copy of the key, which he allegedly used to later steal the vehicle.

Hall was arrested by the Southeastern Fugitive Task Force U.S. Marshals and FBI agents in Macon, GA on June 5, according to the post. Hall is currently being held without bail at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Hall was federally indicted on June 10 and charged with bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in connection with the bank robbery. Hall was arrested on June 5 on state charges and remains in custody.

As for the second suspect, the FBI and Columbus Police are teaming up to find him.

The law enforcement agencies requests any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of the second individual involved in the above armed bank robbery. The second armed robber is described as being a white male, approximately 45-60 years old, 6' tall, with a medium build.

While both robbers are alleged to have initially fled the scene in a stolen red Chevrolet Camaro which was later recovered, it is believed that this second robber is currently driving a silver in color with possible purple tint older model Cadillac with an Alabama license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this matter should contact Crime Stoppers tip line at (706)-653-3188. All calls can remain anonymous.

