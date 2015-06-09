2 soccer fans travel from Auburn to Winnipeg for FIFA Women's World Cup

(WTVM) – The 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada is thousands of miles away from east Alabama, but that didn't stop two women from diving those miles to see Team USA in action.

In a photo tweeted by Huffington Post Sports on Monday, two women were photographed in Winnipeg with a sign that said, "We drove from Auburn, AL for this!"

The sign, written in the Auburn Tiger colors of blue and orange are held proudly by a grinning woman soaking up the Women's World Cup.

"Two hours to kickoff and #USWNT fans are already arriving in Winnipeg," HuffPo Sports' tweet said. "These diehards drove 1,638 miles to be there."

According to Google Maps, it takes 25 hours to drive from Auburn, AL to Winnipeg, Manitoba – or a six and a half hour flight.

In their first match, the U.S. Women's National Team defeated Australia 3-1 on June 8 at Winnipeg Stadium. The USWNT play Sweden next on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT in Winnipeg.

The FIFA World Cup runs until July 5. For full coverage, click here.

