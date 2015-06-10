Bulloch House a 'total loss' after overnight fire

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning a the popular Bulloch House Restaurant in Warm Springs, GA.

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the popular Bulloch House Restaurant in Warm Springs, GA.Police say no one was injured in the fire, but the restaurant is a total loss.Restaurant owner Peter Lampert said the fire has left him "empty" and "sad." Lampert said he was made aware of the fire around 1 a.m. and he drove all the way from his home in Columbus."It's just sad and devastating. I just feel so bad," Lampert said. "The employees here have been here for 25 years since the restaurant has opened….I am just speechless."The historical house was built in 1893 by Bullochville, now Warm Springs, cofounder Benjamin F. Bulloch. The home was converted into a restaurant in 1990, and changed ownership in 2011."Some Thanksgivings with my grandmother we would always come here and have Thanksgiving dinner. Sunday afternoon after church this is where we would come. A lot of great memories,” says hostess and cashier Anna Boyd.Known for the delicious southern-style food, the restaurant was a popular destination for residents of Meriwether County, as well as large tourist groups, wedding rehearsal and receptions, among other special events.

Warm Springs Mayor, Bob Prater, says the restaurant was a driving force in their economic and tourism industry.

He says state agencies have reached out offering to help.

"It is very sad to me right now to stand here and see history go up in smoke," explains Prater.