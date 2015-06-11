State Laboratory confirms cases of rabies in Harris County

Have all of your dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies. Do not delay. See your veterinarian.

Do not pick up or handle any stray dog or cat, or any wild animals.

Report any bites to county animal control and the health department.

Contact animal control to report any animals that are behaving strangely or aggressively.

If your pet is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your local veterinarian immediately.

Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.

If you are bitten or scratched by any animal please:

Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes.

Apply a disinfectant. Seek medical attention at once. Report the bite to the health department and animal control.



HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The State Laboratory has confirmed several cases of rabies in the Harris County area.On June 7, an aggressive raccoon attacked several domestic animals on Highway 27 in Harris County. The raccoon was tested on June 10 by the State Laboratory and was confirmed to have rabies.In a separate incident, on June 9, an aggressive raccoon attacked several domestic animals on Pole Bridge Road in Harris County and this raccoon also was confirmed to have rabies.If any of your animals have come in contact with raccoons on Pole Bridge Road in Pine Mountain or Highway 27 in Cataula, please contact the Harris County Health Department.Residents of these areas are urged to take the following precautions:The Harris County Health Department is distributing flyers to the residents of both impacted areas.If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Public Information Officer for the West Central health District at (706) 321-6108.