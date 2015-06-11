Goo Goo's Car Wash assault suspects appear in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three suspects accused of aggravated assault appeared in Recorders Court on Saturday morning.

Bruce Thomas and brothers Derrick and Christopher Steen face charges in an attack at the Goo Goo Car Wash on Veteran Parkways.

On Monday, June 6 officers arrived at Goo Goo's Car Wash located at Veterans Pkwy in reference to an assault.



According to police reports, the suspects pointed a gun at a victim and he was cut on the lower lip with two of his front teeth cracked.



The suspects surrendered to police on Wednesday. All three suspects are charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Bruce Thomas is also charged with aggravated battery.

Bond was set at $10,000 for each charge.