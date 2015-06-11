Special vigil held for teen drowning victim at Lake Oliver

A teen who drowned in Lake Oliver almost two weeks ago was remembered in a special way Thursday night.



During the candlelight vigil, family and friends wore T-shirts, brought out pictures, played music and lit candles, reminiscing about the good times they shared with 15-year-old Tiquarius Myers.



They say the vigil is to remember the young life that was lost too soon.



"To reminiscence about the great person that he was and to show our love and appreciation out here at this lake where his spirit resides," said his grandmother Judy Myers.



On May 31, Tiquarius was in the water near the Big Eddy Club at Lake Oliver when he disappeared. For his mother and grandmother, the events are still hard to deal with.



"You can't even explain, it's like a numb feeling. We lost a child. There is no feeling," said his mother Latoria Myers.



Lloyd Cabiness, 35, was the other drowning victim at Lake Oliver, who tried to save Myers in the water.



"He was such a heroic person because he didn't care what happened to him. His only concern was saving my baby's life," Judy said.



The 15-year-old aspired to play in the NBA. The crowd that came out wore the T-shirts displaying the number 4, Tiquarius' basketball number. Family members say there are many other qualities they will miss about him.



"His dance and his smile. I remember his smile every time I think about him. Its hard to know he's not going to walk back though the door," said his stepmother Amber Pitts.



"I miss him. This is the spot where he left from so its hurting feeling," said his father Mark Pitts.



The funeral for Tiquarius was Thursday afternoon. The family says it was standing room only inside the service.



