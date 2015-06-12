12 arrested following drug raid in Tallapoosa Co.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY (WTVM) – A drug raid led to the arrests of 12 people in the Alexander City area.

With the joint effort of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Alexander City Special Response Group, U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force and Chambers County sheriff's Department they were able to seize around 300 grams of marijuana, four grams of crack cocaine, five handguns, two vehicles and over $41,000 in cash.

The drug raids were combined with controlled buys and physical surveillance in high crime locations. The following were arrested and charged in this drug raid:

Jammorris Kendall Crayton (29)

Charged with 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Certain persons forbidden to possess firearm

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of marijuana in the second-degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tiffani Edwards (32)

Two counts of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime

Chaz Russell (26)

Seven counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Two counts of possession of controlled substance

Possession of marijuana first-degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Brianna Grant (19)

Possession of Marijuana in the first-degree

Possession of a control substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Labrinikin McKenzie (25)

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana in the first-degree

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Laquita Jackson (29)

Possession of marijuana in the first-degree

Possession of controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Josie Thomas (37)

Five counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana in the second degree

Pistol without permit

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnnie Smoot Jr. (33)

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Failure to pay and failure to appear

Cornelius Russell (32)

Four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana in the second-degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Probation violation

Kobriss McElwrath (24)

Three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Audrey Tuck (24)

Possession of marijuana in the second-degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Kelvin Sweetwyne (20)

Three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Officials anticipate more arrests and the investigation into the illegal trafficking, distribution and possession of narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.