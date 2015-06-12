Muscogee County rounds-up sex offender violators

A sex offender round-up landed several people behind bars.

On the nights of Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11, the Sheriff's office teamed up with U.S. Marshals and the Georgia Department of Corrections for the operation.

The operation resulted in 10 sex offender arrests, with some having other felony charges.

"There we're other felonies related to violation for their probation and parole, which may have been related to sex offenders who were out of prison on parole or probation," said Muscogee County Sheriff's Office Major Randy Robertson.

Also, 86 warrants checked or served and 61 checks to make sure registered sex offenders are in compliance.

Robertson says this type of operation happens several times a year, and usually they come unannounced.

"We set up an ops plan and if determine that we have enough issues that we need to go out and address and enforce," said Robertson.

He says this countywide sting doesn't focus on any particular area.

"Sometimes we partner with our friends over in Alabama, due to some of the federal laws such as the Adam Walsh Act, that makes it a federal crime for sex offenders to move state to state without re-registering and opening themselves up to law enforcement monitoring," added Robertson.

In Muscogee County, there are three deputies that are responsible for registering and monitoring 544 sex offenders.

Residents can easily track sex offenders in their neighborhood by entering their address on the website Offender Watch.

