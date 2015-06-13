Organizations help restore the home of a military veteran widow

The home of a Columbus woman received a facelift Saturday with the help of several volunteers.

Wells Fargo team members partnered with the Columbus-based House of Heroes to help make needed repairs to the home of Odessa Evans, a military veteran widow.

Her husband retired from the Army after six years in 1961. He passed away 16 years ago.

Evans says the repairs were much-needed on her Courtland Avenue home she shared for many years with her late husband. For Evans, it was an emotional experience.

"I just can't help but to cry cause they been so good to me and I enjoyed it very much," Evans said. "I want to thank them for being so nice to me."

Wells Fargo also presented a $10,000 check to help assist with repair costs and other House of Heroes projects in the future.

This project was all part of Community Service Super Saturday, where hundreds of company volunteers and friends participate in 26 activities across 20 Georgia cities, on one single day.



In addition, participants will lead children's activities at Big Brothers Big Sisters and sort donations at Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.