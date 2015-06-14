Two-legged Chihuahua helps owner in times of need

A not-so ordinary dog is a big help to a Columbus woman battling health problems.

His family calls him Rocket, the two-legged Kangaroo Chihuahua. His owner Chrissy Koller adopted him in November 2014.

"The moment I laid my eyes on Rocket, I knew I had to have him. It was immediate love. To know Rocket, he doesn't have any medical problems, if you ask him. He can swim, which totally blew our minds," said Koller.

Although Rocket was born without two front legs, he sometimes acts as a service dog to Koller, who has a number of medical conditions

"About a year and a half ago, I broke my neck. Woke up as a quadriplegic. They said that it was not possible I would not walk again, unassisted or anything else," added Koller.

Rocket is able to do many things such as being able to recognize when something is wrong with his owner.

"He helps me be more aware because with my balance issues. I don't realize I start to fall, when I'm walking now, I hold him on my left side which helps to keep me balanced so I won't fall back," said Koller.

Rocket also helps Koller's daughter Jessie, who is legally blind.

It's pets like Rocket that holds a special place in their heart. Despite medical needs, Koller and her daughter are volunteer foster parents for the Mia Foundation in New York, which rescues and gives pets born with birth defects another chance at life.

"Their spirit is amazing, they have such a will and fight in them to live," said Koller

Rocket is also training to become an anti-bullying ambassador for area schools.

