STEVE TOMS MURDER TRIAL: Investigators say fingerprints match Johnson's

Gruesome crime scene photos and a local businessmen's self-defense were at the center of witness testimony Monday as the murder trial continued in the death of beloved jewelry store manager Steve Toms.

Fingerprints found outside the door of the Gold and Silver jewelry store in Columbus, where Toms was murdered, matched defendant Michael Johnson according to Columbus Police Department investigators.

Both sides showed pictures taken at the store after the murder.

One photo showed a gun at Toms' feet, possibly indicating an attempt to defend himself.

The defense pointed out how one room had tipped over chairs which could be a sign of a struggle between Toms and his killer.

Johnson's lawyers also pointed out that more than $200,000 in cash was not taken from an unlocked safe. Attorneys probed witnesses to see if someone with a personal connection to Toms committed the crime, rather than the armed robbery turned deadly narrative that the prosecution is working to prove.

One investigator explained that the large sum of cash was not visible in the safe at the time, and the current manager of Gold and Silver said thousands of dollars of cash was still taken at the time of the robbery.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.





