STEVE TOMS MURDER TRIAL: Both sides rest their case

Crafting a web of lies to create an alibi is what investigators claim one man did to hide his involvement in the murder of Steve Toms, a popular businessman killed in 2011.

The trial continued to twist and turn Thursday as officials described how they believe defendant Michael Johnson made a string of calls after speaking with investigators to inform his friends of the alibi police say Johnson made up.

Prosecutors played phone calls recorded in the Muscogee County Jail in which the caller identifies himself as Smoove, which is a well-known nickname for Johnson.

Investigators say Johnson made those calls after they questioned him in order to back up the alleged lies he told about being in a music studio at the time of the murder.

"Tell him that he picked me up at the studio around 6, transported me to my mother's house, a little after 9 then dropped me off," said detective Andrew Tyner with the Columbus Police Department.

Both Michael Johnson and co-defendant Dimitrius Gordon are facing charges for a string of armed robberies that prosecutors say followed the murder of Steve Toms.

Both men chose not to take the stand in their own defense.

Attorneys for both Michael Johnson and Dimitrius Gordon also rested their case Thursday afternoon.

The trial will continue Friday with closing arguments and jury deliberations.

