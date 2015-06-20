Columbus duo accused of murder denied bond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -The two Columbus murder suspects appeared in court on Wednesday, June 24.



Takisha Lee, 28 and Montrell Foxworth, 30, were both arrested and are charged with murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Descartes Baldwin.



Their original court appearance on Monday, June 22 was continued until Wednesday, June 24, where they were denied bond.



Investigators say Baldwin was standing on the curb at North Lumpkin Road and Cusseta Road talking with people inside a car when he was shot. Baldwin was shot and killed on Friday after 11 p.m. outside of the Cusseta Package Store, located on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue.



According to the coroner, Baldwin was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. at Midtown Medical Center.



Baldwin's body was sent for an autopsy on Monday.



