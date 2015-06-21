Miss Warner Robins crowned Miss Georgia 2015

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Miss Warner Robins Betty Cantrell, has been named the new Miss Georgia 2015.

Cantrell was crowned Miss Georgia on Saturday, June 20 at the RiverCenter. She was also the preliminary talent winner in this week's competition.

Dozens competed for the Miss Georgia title this week. If you would like to see the list of preliminary winners, please click here.

Cantrell will now represent the state of Georgia at the Miss America pageant in September.

