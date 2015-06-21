Yoga brings life to Uptown Columbus

Yoga enthusiasts got together for a day of fun and learning in Uptown Columbus.

The first ever Barefoot in the Park International Day of Yoga was held at Woodruff Park Sunday.

It was a day of unity for yoga lovers. Beginners and experienced yogis had a chance to attend different classes to learn more about the exercise.

Organizers say the event brings awareness of the benefits of yoga and shows that yoga is for everybody.

"This is the first time yoga event in Columbus and we are so excited. Yoga is finally becoming in Columbus and it's really exciting to see the progress," said Alee Link of Riverflow Yoga.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations that was accepted will go to Nepal Earthquake Relief.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.