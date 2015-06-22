SC Gov Haley: 'Now is the time' to remove Confederate flag from - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

SC Gov Haley: 'Now is the time' to remove Confederate flag from state's capitol

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect

COLUMBIA, SC (WTVM) – South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley during a 4 p.m. press conference that the state legislature would move to remove the Confederate flag from its state capitol. 

The state's flag, which is the confederate flag, has come under fire following the shooting death of nine black churchgoers during a Bible study in Charleston on June 17. The shooter's actions were racially-motivated.

You can watch the full press conference on this story. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • YOUR TURN ON 9

  • In light of the church shooting in Charleston, do you think the confederate flag should be removed from the state capital of South Carolina?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes
    40%
    157 votes
    No
    60%
    238 votes
  • Confederate flag sets off debate in GOP 2016 class
Powered by Frankly