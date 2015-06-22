SC Gov Haley: 'Now is the time' to remove Confederate flag from state's capitol

COLUMBIA, SC (WTVM) – South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley during a 4 p.m. press conference that the state legislature would move to remove the Confederate flag from its state capitol.

The state's flag, which is the confederate flag, has come under fire following the shooting death of nine black churchgoers during a Bible study in Charleston on June 17. The shooter's actions were racially-motivated.

