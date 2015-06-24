Teen boys get behind-the-scenes look at law offices

Kids from the Boys and Girls Club had the opportunity to learn about law at the government center.



The Fountain City Bar Association and Georgia Appleseed Center for Law & Justice sponsored the Law Day 4 Boys, where young men had an entire day full of events.



The 2015 Law Day 4 Boys included a tour of the courthouse, a mini mock trial, a look through a SWAT truck and police car, and they experienced a drug dog demonstration.



"We have a growing gap in relationship between law enforcement and our community, and a way of fixing that or start to fixing that is making sure our younger generation understands that law enforcement is here to protect and to serve," explained Teddy Reese with the Georgia Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.



The boys also learned from local attorneys about preparing for the bar exam and how to apply for internships at law offices.



