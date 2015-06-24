Quick tips to stay hydrated

Dehydration is most likely to occur this time of year, especially if you work outside, participate in outdoor sports or your children are involved in any outside activities. This is the time of year when we all need to monitor our fluid intake closely.



Stay away from sodas and sports drinks because sugars and caffeine in soda have little to no hydration benefit. Sports drinks are a popular choice for outdoor sports. They're lower in sugars and calories and provide some hydration benefits, but the primary and best source of hydration is water.

"The body needs to hydrate in order to function properly. Our organs, our heart all those things need that hydration to perform as it should." says Pam Fair of Safe Kids.

There are some key signs to watch for to help identify dehydration.

"If your child begins to not sweat, the become lethargic a little bit confused, you may want to initially look to see are they hydrated enough," says Fair.



She also says that drinking throughout activities instead of waiting until the end can help prevent dehydration.



The amount of water a person should consume is determined by their weight. Some people say you should drink half of your body weight in ounces. The Mayo Clinic says drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily.



