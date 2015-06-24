Officials: lightning caused fire at Cougar Village Apts.

Fire department officials confirm lightning struck the attic of one of the apartment buildings.





About 12 units were impacted by water and smoke damage. Shingles were still scattered throughout the parking lot on Thursday, and the smell of smoke still lingered on the property.





Chief Lang said the lightning caused a pipe to burst, which helped put the fire out but also left behind a lot of water damage for tenants. Chief Lang gave a rough estimate of between $20,000 to $30,000 in damages.





"The ceiling in the apartment began to collapse from water damage," said David Geter, Cougar Village resident.



"Just overall it's a lot of cosmetic damage, not too much structural, thank God no one was hurt," added another resident.





Displaced tenants said they are staying with family and friends while their apartments are repaired.





