Bright Horizons hosts second annual 'Truck Day'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One of Columbus' biggest employers is dedicated to helping children in the community.



Bright Horizons at TSYS Learning Center hosted their second annual "Truck Day" event Saturday. Children and families were able to explore trucks such as a game truck, fire truck and tractor.



The TSYS Learning Center partnered with the domestic violence shelter, Hope Harbour, on this event to benefit those who need help.



"To create a bright space teen room for the teens that are in our shelter who are fleeing domestic violence. This is a fundraiser for us to raise that money that will put the items in the room that we need," Lindsey Reis said, Executive Director of Hope Harbour.



All of the proceeds will benefit the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children, a nonprofit organization focused on brightening the lives of children and families in crisis.



The foundation's goal is to make the world a better place by creating comforting spaces for children in crisis to grow and play. It also strengthens families, supports our community, and encourages others to help make a difference.



