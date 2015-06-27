Aspen Dental offices give veterans free services

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Veterans across the country enjoyed a free visit to the dentist on Saturday.

Around 300 Aspen Dental offices provided a day of free dental care and exams for thousands of veterans.

The Veterans Parkway location in Columbus did free fillings, repairs and dentures.

"So far everyone has been really appreciative for all that we have done for them. We getting people out of pain and helping them get some new teeth in there," Candace Lauderdale said, practice owner.

About 15 patients took advantage of the free dental work at Aspen in Columbus.

