Same-sex ruling debate continues

Couples in all 50 states now have the constitutional right to marry whomever they please.

There are people on both sides of the fence on this decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

It was a 5-4 decision by the highest court. Earlier this year, Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore refused to comply with the Alabama federal court's ruling to issue marriage license to couples of the same sex. He believes this recent decision will bring a shift of values in our country.

"It's going to redirect the definition of family on which the whole country has been founded. We've been so used to thinking government gives us rights but, God us our rights," said Roy Moore.

After the ruling became public, Muscogee County Probate Judge Marc D'Antonio performed the first marriage in the Valley area to James Wherry and Mario Occena.

"If you perform weddings, you can't discriminate based on race, sex, national origin and now sexually orientation," said D'Antonio.

A local pastor in the Columbus area, Adrian Chester of Greater Beallwood Baptist, says his church believes a marriage is between a man and a woman, but embraces everyone the same with love.

"I hoping this decision does not drive us to a point of hate or fear of those who are same gender loving," said Adrian Chester.

There may be repercussions for probate judges who don't follow the law.

"They could include some sort of civil punishment or fine. That's up to the Supreme Court," said Moore

Although Moore has made it clear in the past where he stands on same sex marriages, he's decided he will not try to fight the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.

The judges are not required to perform the wedding ceremonies, but simply to comply with the law and issue same sex marriage license.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.