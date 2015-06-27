Phenix City mayor holds annual Mayor's Ball Saturday

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe held his annual mayor's ball on Saturday evening, an event held to help raise money for local students in the area.

The black tie affair is to help raise money for scholarships for Phenix City high school students.

The goal for 2014 was to raise $15,000, but they surpassed that goal, raising $36,000.

The proceeds helped 23 kids, with seven of them currently involved in dual enrollment curriculums, taking both high school and college-level courses for credit.

This year's goal was surpassed, with $55,428 being raised - a 54 percent increase from 2014. In total, nearly $100,000 being raised in two years.