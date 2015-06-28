Columbus man shot, killed in Phenix City late Saturday

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Columbus man was shot and killed in Phenix City late Saturday night, and the Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the shooter.

On June 27 at approximately 10:20 p.m., PCPD received reports of shots being fired at a home located in the 200 block of 17th Avenue South.

When police arrived to the area, officers discovered the body of Edric Bernard Robinson, 22, of Columbus.

Lt. Staudinger of PCPD says Robinson was found with a gunshot to the abdomen on the side of a home located at 206 17th Ave south. When police arrived, Robinson was pronounced dead on scene and no one was at the home when police arrived.

No weapon was found at the scene and it's unknown right now why Robinson was at the home. Staudinger also says there are no witnesses and are working on very few details.

The house is still empty where the shooting occurred. They believe someone may have been at the house before the shooting.

The Phenix City Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this incident please call one of the following numbers: Lt. Staudinger at (334)-448-2837, Capt. Ivey at (334)448-2836 or police dispatch at (334)-298-0611.

