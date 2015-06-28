Dice Run provides help to family of Coleton Brown

Support for a Seale, AL family continues three weeks after their son drowned in the Chattahoochee River in early June.

A motorcycle memorial dice run through the city, honoring the life of 14-year-old Coleton Dean Brown was held Sunday afternoon.

One of Coleton's former classmates came up with this idea to help the family of the late teen.

"He was a classmate of mine in the fifth grade and half of sixth. He was like my best friend I would do this for him anytime, even if he would not have passed," said Shae Howard.

Brown disappeared in the Chattahoochee River near the 13th Street bridge on June 4. For hours, emergency crews participated in search and recovery efforts for the teen. His body was recovered two days later.

"No child should of ever died at 14 years old," said organizer Jennifer Hall.

And several groups of motorcycle riders, family and friends, wearing shirts of Brown are helping the teen with this event.

"She wanted to do something for her classmate and so we are sponsoring her in this absolute wonderful dice run," said Hall.

Participants are hoping to raise at least $5,000 from this event to purchase a headstone to place at Coleton grave, helping the family heal through this tragedy even more.

Coleton Brown was the third drowning in the Chattahoochee Valley area this year.

