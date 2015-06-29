Troup County deputy shootout caught on camera

A Troup County man is in the hospital following a shootout with a sheriff's deputy.Dashcam footage of a deputy involved shooting was released Monday afternoon revealing gruesome details of the incident.At about midnight a Troup County deputy was dispatched to the home of 60-year-old Terry Caldwell after neighbors reported hearing gun shots.Officers say a few words were exchanged before Caldwell shot at the deputy, who returned fire. Caldwell reportedly had an AK-47-style pistol that he fired twice at the responding deputy.The deputy shot five times, two bullets striking Caldwell in the elbow and in the torso. The deputy was not injured, and Caldwell was airlifted to Grady hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

When we stopped by Caldwell's property we were greeted with a sign that read "No trespassers. Violators will be shot. Survivors will be shot again." There was someone at the home but they did not answer the door.



Troup County Sergeant Smith says that they had no prior issues or complaints.



"The shooting aspect is being investigated by the GBI which is our standard protocol and the deputy is on paid administrative leave until the outcome of that investigation" says Sergeant Smith.



People in the community were shocked by the news because many said that Caldwell seemed like a nice guy.



"He was our regular customer. He would come to the store multiple times a day. He would say hello to everybody. Ask how we're doing. I was very surprised and shocked you know because he don't seem like the type of person who would do something like that," says Zack Saleem, a local business owner.



Caldwell will be taken into custody once released from the hospital and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in commission to crime.



