Phenix City police seeking community's help in solving murder - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Phenix City police are asking for the community's help in solving the city's fourth homicide this year.

The murder of 22-year-old Edric "E" Robinson happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. in a community known as Ten Top City—a small tight-knit community in the south part of town.  Two days later there are still no credible leads in the case, according to Captain Frank Ivey. 

"At this stage in the game, we need any and all information. There's no such thing as irrelevant information. Anything that we can gather to determine what happened at the crime scene," stated Ivey.

Robinson's body was lying on the side of an abandoned house at 206 17th Avenue with no signs of a suspect or witnesses. He had been shot in the abdomen. An anonymous 911 tip about shots being fired in the area led police to discovery Robinson's body. 

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles went back to the scene Monday and spoke with neighbors. Stephen Thomas, who grew up in Ten Top City, says his friend didn't deserve to die.  

"He was cool, calm and collected and he didn't bother nobody. I don't know what kind of beef happened," explained Thomas. "We have no idea who killed 'E'…just like the police, we are looking for answers ourselves."  

Preliminary autopsy results are expected later this week. Police are hoping the report will led them to the suspected killer. 

If you have any information about this crime, call police at 334-448-2800.

