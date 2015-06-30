Controversy continues on same-sex marriage

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The debate over same sex marriages rages on despite the high court's 5-4 ruling.

An attorney gave advice on what could happen if certain entities don't comply with the high court's ruling on same-sex marriages.

Attorney Neal Callahan of Columbus says churches do not fall under the government's rule.

"Because of separation of church and state, I don't see any way where the government can tell churches, ministers or priests that they have to do marriage ceremonies," Attorney Neal Callahan said.

Callahan says that we should expect to see more litigation regarding the high court's latest ruling pertaining to businesses. Businesses will have to decide whether to provide insurance for spouses of same-sex couples.

Callahan also says all 50 states must comply with the new ruling, even though some states like Alabama and Texas are delaying it.

