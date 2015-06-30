Exclusive: Father of man killed in Phenix City man calls for justice

A Phenix City father says his son was tricked and ambushed the night he was gunned down. Now he's hoping the killers will be brought to justice.



Holding his son's picture, Eddie Robinson says he's empty inside after losing Edric to gun violence.



"My son got killed, I need some closure," Eddie said. "I can't take anymore."



Eddie says he wants the gunmen who shot and killed his middle son Saturday night to be taken off the streets.



"It's a hard thing to know that someone has slain your kid and they are still walking around it's like the wild, wild West out there now," he said.



Edric's body was found on the side of a house on 17th Avenue south in Ten Top City, a small tight-knit community off Seale Road.



"Somebody just brutally murdered him," Eddie said. "He was shot like nine times and he didn't see it coming. He was tricked, ambushed."



Eddie says he believe he son was lured out of the home by a friend, where a gang hiding in the bushes waited to attack him.



"It's like I know you and I get you to come and I come out because I know you and I get ambushed. That's what happened," Eddie said.



The family will hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the scene of his murder on 17th Avenue south.



They have also set up a memorial fund at Wells Fargo Bank in Columbus in the name of Edric Robinson to assist with funeral arrangements.



