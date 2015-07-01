AL US District Judge orders compliance of SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling

The Alabama House of Representatives approved a bill on Tuesday, designed to protect judges and ministers from being compelled to officiate marriage ceremonies that violate the religious beliefs.

(WTVM) – In an order issued on Wednesday, an Alabama U.S. District judge has ordered all of the state’s probate judges to comply with a landmark Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage.

United States District Court Judge for the Southern District of Alabama Callie V.S. Granade called for all Alabama judges to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, in all related cases throughout the state, canceling all injunctions on civil actions hindering the issuance of marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on June 26 that marriage licenses can be issued to same-sex couples nationwide.

The one-page order says in full:

"ORDER: This matter is before the Court on Plaintiffs’ motion for clarification. (Doc. 144) in which they seek a clarification as to whether the preliminary injunction entered on May 21, 2015, (Doc. 123) is currently in effect and binding upon all probate court judges. In that preliminary injunction order the Court stated 'that because the issues raised by this case are subject to an imminent decision by the United States Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges and related cases, the above preliminary injunction is stayed until the Supreme Court issues its ruling.' (Doc. 123, p. 14 (foot note omitted). The United States Supreme Court issued its ruling on June 26, 2015.Obergefell v. Hodges, 576 U.S. ____ (2015). Accordingly, by the language set forth in the order, the preliminary injunction is now in effect and binding on all members of the Defendant Class. Plaintiffs’ motion for clarification is therefore granted as set forth above. Done and ordered this 1st day of July, 2015."

Judge Granade ruled twice in 2015 that Alabama’s same-sex marriage ban was unconstitutional, and violated the 14th Amendment. Granade’s orders reference the case of Strawser, et al. v. Strange.

To view the order, click here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.