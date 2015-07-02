Drug investigation leads to 2 arrests in Phenix City

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – On Thursday, July 2 around 6:30 a.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne Reeves, 51, and Tiffany Barnes, 28, on drug charges.

Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Countywide Tactical SWAT Team executed a drug search warrant in the 10600 block of Lee Road 240 in Phenix City, AL.

A search of the residence revealed crack cocaine, marijuana, scales and around $2,000 in cash. The crack cocaine seized in this case weighed a little over 13 grams and has an estimated street value of more than $5,000.

Following the investigation Wayne Reeves and Tiffany Barnes were taken into custody.

Reeves was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barnes was inside the home and she was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription medication.

Reeves is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $12,500 bond and Barnes is being held on a $4,000 bond.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 1-334-749-5651.

