Water safety tips for Independence Day weekend

More water-related accidents are reported in July than in any other month of the year.



If you and your family plan to be on the water this holiday weekend, you'll need to pay extra attention to safety. A very basic tip is to make sure you wear your life jacket at all times.



Swimming lessons are another recommendation, since the majority of water fatalities occur from drowning. Before scheduling any water-related activities, be sure all of your family members are able to swim.



Another safety tip, keep the alcohol to a minimum while in and on the water. The Department of Natural Resources says alcohol is to blame for half of water related accidents.



Finally, Georgia Power released some tips that may be useful. Know where you are swimming. Be aware of dams, rocks and other large objects. Dive safe. Do not dive in water you are not familiar with. Finally, swim safe by never swimming a lone and always wearing a life jacket.



Since April 2015, there have been three accidental drownings in the Chattahoochee River. If you or your family have water activities planned for the holiday weekend, remember safety comes first.



