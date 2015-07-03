Uptown restaurants hoping to see large crowds for July 4

Restaurants in Uptown Columbus are hoping to cash in from the many visitors looking for somewhere to eat before the fireworks on July 4. A few eateries say they will be open on the holiday.



Traditionally, many are closed for Independence Day but this year some are going a different route, working hard to make sure patrons have a good time.



"I'm hoping we'll do our normal sales. Unfortunately, I think it's been a tradition for a lot of the restaurants downtown to close, which is fine. I think in the end it would be enough for everyone to go around," said Michael Harrell, owner of 11th and Bay.



11th and Bay will experience their first Independence Day since opening in October. With lots of recreation in the area, they're expecting a busy night.



"So with the whitewater rafting and the zip lining across from us, we're hoping all the out-of-towners will come here," said Nikki Freeman, General Manager.



The assistant manager at Your Pie on Broadway says they've decided to follow suit and open for normal business hours. Both restaurants say the crowds have already started to pile in.



"If today's lunch was any indication of what this weekend is going to be like, I think we are going to do just fine," said Harrell.



"We've seen a lot of people we don't normally see. Alot of army, soldiers and families," said Amanda Cook, Assistant Manager at Your Pie.



11th and Bay came up with a special menu to help draw people in just for the Fourth of July weekend.



"We have the fireworks right across from our patio, so we're hoping with the outdoor seating people will come on our patio, eat first then see the fireworks," said Freeman.



The Market on Broadway also hopes to cater to visitors.



"We do have specials but that's not the most important. The most important is the customer service that we give and that we give them what they need," said Shavonda James, Supervisor at Market on Broadway.



The Cannon Brew Pub and Fountain City Coffee will also be open Saturday.

But, if you plan to stop by Mama Goldberg's or Epic restaurant both in Uptown, they will not be closed for business.

