2 people dead following separate shootings early Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two separate shootings took place early in the morning on Saturday, July 4 in Columbus.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner, 35-year- old Zachery Clark was shot multiple times at an apartment located at 1031 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Clark was pronounced dead at the Medical Center at 2:39 a.m.

The Muscogee County Coroner also says another shooting happened after 4 a.m. on Saturday. Blake Bernard Berry, 24, also suffered from a gunshot wound and was transported to the ER by a private vehicle.

During emergency treatment he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6:24 a.m.

Both bodies will be taken for an autopsy on Wednesday. These are separate shooting incidents and they are both under investigation.

If anyone has any information about either incident please contact the Columbus police department at (706) 653-3400.

