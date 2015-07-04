Springer Opera House hosts Independence Day parade

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Springer Opera House also celebrated the Fourth of July with an Extravaganza Parade Saturday morning.

There were dozens of theater students decked out in their patriotic costumes singing patriotic songs and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The director of the Springer Theater Academy, Sally Baker, says it is important honor those who serve our country.

"We want to celebrate this country that we live in, we live in a community that is close to Fort Banning and with lots of people in our community who serve in the Armed Forces throughout our world and we definitely want to celebrate that and thank those people for what they do," Baker said.

The parade took place on Broadway and 10th Street.

