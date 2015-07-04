Columbus citizens come together in prayer on July 4

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A group of concerned citizens and pastors in the Columbus area started their Independence Day in prayer.

A small group gathered at the flag pole at the old Claflin School on 5th Avenue.

The prayer was meant to help restore those suffering from drugs, alcohol and substance abuse in the community.

The group also prayed for the many issues facing our country today.



“Praying today for individual personal repentance and cleansing and we are praying God will protect American from all hurt, harm and danger. The answer to Isis, the answer to Ebola and all these other diseases is to turn back to God,” Rev. Richard Jessie said, Director of DRUG FAST.

The prayer meeting is sponsored by the DRUG FAST Campaign. The group plans to hold this prayer on every Independence Day.

