UPDATE: Columbus man shot mom because she was 'bothering him'

A Columbus man who is accused of shooting his mother said he did so because she was "bothering him."

William Spalding, 27, said during his recorder's court appearance that his mother was hindering him while he "sipping liquor, smoking a joint, and listening to old school music" on the afternoon of July 4. Spalding also said his mother "held him back" during his childhood, and claimed he has bipolar disorder. Although he confessed, he pled not guilty.

Columbus Police confirm Yvonne Turnipseed, 57, was shot on Saturday at 6634 Aldora Drive in Columbus. CPD Patrol Captain William Turner said Turnipseed is in critical condition at the Midtown Medical Center.

After shooting his mom, Spalding drove away from the scene. The car was later located on Crystal Court, with no sign of Spalding.

Spalding was booked in to the Muscogee County Jail on July 5, charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Spalding was not given bond on the aggravated assault - family violence change and the additional aggravated assault charge; he was awarded a $10,000 bond on the possession of a firearm charge. All of the charges were bound over to superior court.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2015. WTVM. All rights reserved.