Family and friends mourn the shooting death of Zachery Clark

Family and friends of Zachery Clark are mourning the loss of a brother, nephew, and friend. Clark is described as a hardworking young man, who was dedicated to his family and helping others.

Family and Friends of Clark gathered over the weekend to share memories of the 35-year-old who they say was starting to put his life on the right track.

"I was in the hospital when it happened. As God as my witness. I still don't believe he's gone," said Clark's aunt Annie Ryals.

"He didn't have kids. He took care of his girlfriend, her sister and the kids and he went to work everyday," said sister in law Lovett Clark.

"He was a true person to his word. And for his life to be taken at an early age, for What?" said Mary Smith, Clark's aunt.

Columbus police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 at the Boulevard Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Investigators say Clark was shot several times in his upper body.

Along with the family, lifelong best friends of Clark are still coming to terms with his death.

"Just let me see him smile. I was on the phone with him when they took him away and I got to live with that for the rest of my life," said Dewayne Foreman.

They say Clark was excited about life and new beginnings and being surrounded by those who knew him best.

"I talked to Zach everyday. He was the light of my life, even though he was older than me. He was still the light of my life. A lot of people didn't understand him. But me and my little brother understood him. We had real love for him. We can actually say he was our best friend," said Darnell Foreman.

Details of the shooting are limited, but the close-knit family are hoping Columbus police finds whoever is responsible for the untimely death of Clark.

Family members say Clark had just got home from work at a chicken plant in Phenix City when he was killed.

"He worked, he got off. He didn't deserve to be taken out like this. I only hope that law enforcement here, I hope they find the predators because there is more than one. My family wants justice," said Clark's uncle Jimmie Smith.

"Y'all didn't win at all and we just want justice for Zach," his sister in law, Lovett said.

Now, the family must plan a funeral for someone they say was taken from them too soon.

"He was the type of person that stayed to himself. Good-hearted guy. Didn't make trouble. Didn't deserve what happened to him," said Zachery's brother Emmett Clark.

Columbus police say this case is still under investigation.

