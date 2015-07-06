UPDATE: Joy Rd. standoff ends; woman found dead inside trailer with self-inflicted gunshot wound

A police standoff has been going on for more than 12 hours at the Pine Meadows Trailer Park. (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A standoff that lasted more than 16 hours has ended at the Pine Meadows Trailer Park, formerly known as the Hilton Trailer Park, in Columbus, with the death of a woman from inside the trailer that was battling police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found dead inside the home after police entered the trailer shortly before 2 p.m. Monday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Muscogee County Coroner.

The standoff began on Sunday at a trailer park on the 900 block of Joy Road, where a suspect has allegedly fired at least two gunshots. Columbus Police said they came to serve warrant around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night for a burglary suspect.

Once they identified themselves a person inside believed to be a female fired a round. A few hours later another shot was fired from the trailer.

A number of law enforcement were on the scene during the hours-long standoff.

"My son he came running in the house he said, ‘Momma, Ms. Pam’s yard surrounded by the police, and your yard is too.’ So I went outside to look and see what was going on and he correct, my yard was surrounded by the police,” resident Martha Hint-Jones said. “I was standing in the outside just looking and all of a sudden I was told that we must leave our home because the situation might get dangerous so we all left out home."

"I was outside and I heard some gunshots, next thing I know I heard SWAT, I see SWAT, I see police officers coming through my brother's yard and I ran around the corner to see what was going on, and the police advised me to go inside and they told everyone to stay inside of their trailers,” resident Teecee Green said.

