Woman found dead after standoff on Joy Rd.

One woman is dead after a standoff that lasted more than 16 hours with the Columbus Police Department.



Pamela Skinner died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.



Major JD Hawk says one shot was fired when officers approached the home to arrest Skinner at about 7:30 Sunday night. Skinner threatened to shoot the officers if they entered her home.

The negotiation team started communicating with Skinner by phone and at midnight another shot was fired from inside the Pine Meadow trailer home. Skinner said she fired another shot because she thought police were trying to enter her home again.



Communication stopped at 7 a.m., and it wasn’t until about 1:45 p.m. on Monday when the SWAT team moved in. Skinner was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m.

Neighbors say that something must have triggered her. She was diagnosed with cancer and only had 7 months to live. Her dog ran away on Friday, and friends say she became depressed because the dog was like a child to her.

Police are still investigating the incident.

