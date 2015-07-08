School registration underway in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s about time to register students for school in Muscogee County.

Anyone who is new to the school district or have moved away can register online. You must register with the required documents:

Two proofs of address

Withdrawal form from previous school or recent report card

Proof of student’s age and legal name

Student’s social security card or waiver form

Georgia certificate of immunization

Georgia eye, ear and dental examination

Parents can even upload the required documents in order to save time.

For more information you can visit the website or contact the school your child is zoned for based on his or her legal residency or street address.

To determine the school your child is zoned for please click here.

