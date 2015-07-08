Family speaks out after son's murder, holding fundraiser for funeral costs

A Columbus family is mourning after a gunshot wound took the life of 24-year-old Blake Berry, who was shot on the Fourth of July, just nine days before his 25th birthday.



Police tell us they cannot confirm the location of the shooting because Berry was not picked up by an ambulance.



He arrived at Midtown Medical Center in a private vehicle Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Sargent Deaton says the driver of the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but was later released.

The family remains hopeful that police will catch the shooter.

"It ain't no words to describe it really, because he was a sweet boy," says his oldest sister, Aquila Baker.



She got the call that her brother was shot and was praying that he would be okay. Doctors pulled the entire family aside after arriving to Midtown Medical Center and informed them that Berry didn't make it.



"They didn’t have to take my son away. He didn’t even get to see his first child, his son. He has a little boy on the way," Berry's mom became tearful from as she shared how much her son wanted to be a father.



While wiping the tears from her face, she recalled the last time she had spoken to her son. "He said I love you mama and that’s the last time I heard his voice, that’s the last time I heard his voice when he told me I love you."

Police say no arrests have been made regarding this case. There was another murder in Columbus on the Fourth of July; however, police do not have anything that connects the two shootings at this time.

Berry's mother has nine children and did not have life insurance on her son. The family is now planning a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.



The car wash fundraiser will be held at Auto Zone on Victory Drive on Friday, July 10 from 8 a.m. until sunset. The family has also set up an account at Wells Fargo. You can go to any location and just say you want to donate to the "Blake Berry" fund.

