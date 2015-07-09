CSU's Continuing Education conducts free course demos

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University’s Continuing Education will give the community an opportunity to try out some of their interactive classes they will offer in the fall.

These free informational and interactive sessions will give more insight to what Continuing Education will offer in the fall. Participants will have the chance to meet instructors, view demonstrations and participate in multiple half-hour classes. Some of these classes include belly dancing, watercolor and sewing/quilting.

You will also have the chance to get more information on other classes such as Medical Billing and Coding, Personal Trainer Certification, Digital Photography and many more.

This event will take place at the Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center, which is on the corner of E. Lindsay and College Drive. It will be on Thursday, July 30 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For the complete schedule of the information sessions please click here.

