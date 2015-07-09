Suspect accused of shooting pregnant woman still at large

Blake Houze left the crime scene in the victims black Nissan Maxima with the plate number BMS-5755.(Source: Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office/CPD)

A man who is accused of shooting the mother of his unborn child is still at large. Columbus Police have issued a warrant for 39-year-old Blake Houze also known as David Steinberg.

The shooting took place at Brighton Park Apartments on Warm Springs road this past Sunday. The victim's attorney says the victim is about three months pregnant, and despite the shooting the baby was not injured. The 34-year-old mother was shot multiple times including two times in her face. Authorities believe the suspect may have left the area and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"Our officers have issued a warrant for a Blake Ruben Houze. A black male, 39 years of age. Born in 1975. And they have issued an aggravated assault family violence warrant for him for the incident," Major J.D. Hawk said.

Hawk also says that due to the sensitivity of this case he can not release any more details. Authorities say they have not released a mugshot because the suspect has not been arrested in Muscogee County, so police do not have a photo on file.

Katonga Wright, the victim's attorney, says Blake Houze was previously arrested in Fulton County for six different charges in 2009.

Sources close to the case say that this was the first violent encounter between the victim and the suspect. News Leader 9's Georgia Ellyse checked police records, and there were no prior reports.

Blake Houze left the crime scene in the victims black Nissan Maxima with the plate number BMS-5755. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the police at (706) 653-3100.

