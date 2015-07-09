Mother of hit-and-run victim speaks about her daughter's condition

The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in locating a person who is allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run of a Columbus woman, who is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Almost a week after a violent wreck in Columbus, the victim of that hit-and-run is still in critical condition at Midtown Medical Center, and her mother speaks about the accident and her daughter.



Meanwhile, Columbus Police are also asking for help finding the suspect who caused the wreck.

Asia Hoskins is described as a bright young college student at Columbus State University and an intern at the Hughston Clinic. Her mother says she was just an innocent driver when her life tragically changed on July 3.

"It's a nightmare for any parent. It's very overwhelming. I wouldn't wish it on anyone," said her mother Valerie Ghant.



Police say Ghant's daughter was the victim of a tragic hit and run accident on Lawyers Lane near 10th Street on July 3. The incident left 19-year-old Asia Hoskins in a coma, and now she's fighting for her life.

"We are a praying family and I'm trusting God," said Ghant.

Columbus Police are looking William Tarver. They say he was driving a dark blue 1982 Chevy Malibu and racing with another car around 3:30 p.m., when he hit Hoskins white BMW head on.

Ghant was with her daughter moments earlier. They planned to take a trip to Panama City for the weekend.

"She just dropped me off at a friend's house and she was traveling home to take a shower because we were going out to prepare for the Fourth of July," said Ghant.

Meanwhile, as Lawyers Lane residents recall the horrible incident, they say drivers would often speed and race down their street and they want to see change before someone else gets hurt.

"I saw that accident, the way it was speeding down through here. It just did something to me. I got grandkids and great-grandkids and they could have been out here or anybody passing along at the time that happened," said resident Annie Meadows.

"It looked like an Indy 500. You shouldn't be racing anyway, it's 30 miles an hour right here, not a 130 miles," recalled Walter Lunsford.

Witnesses told police Tarver left the scene in the car he was racing against. Ghant is believing her daughter will overcome this tragedy.

"I don't understand how they could just leave someone like that. She has a lot of life and a lot of life ahead of her," Ghant added.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses. Ghant plans to set up another account at a local bank in Columbus.



