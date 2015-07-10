3 women, 158 men move on to Mountain phase of Ranger school

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – The U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence announce on Friday that 161 Ranger students have completed the Darby phase of Ranger school.

Of that group, three women are included, and will all be moving forward to the Mountain phase at Camp Merrill in Dahlonega, GA on July 11.

The 161 moving forward outlasted a total of 365 who began Ranger school on June 21, when 362 men and three women began the rigorous Ranger Course at Fort Benning, GA. Fifteen students failed to meet the standards of the Darby Phase of Ranger School and will be dropped from the course.

"I had the opportunity to observe this class during their training and was especially impressed by the professionalism and extreme competence of the Ranger Instructors. Without a doubt, Ranger School is the most physically and mentally demanding course in the U.S. Army. I have complete admiration for the Soldiers, other services and partner nations who volunteer to attend and work to earn their Ranger Tab," said Maj. Gen. Scott Miller, commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The Mountain Phase of Ranger School is 20 days of intensive platoon training and operations in the Chattahoochee National Forest near Dahlonega, GA.

The phase consists of four days of military mountaineering training; four days of techniques training; 10 days of student led patrols; and one administrative day where the students are counseled on their performance during the phase.

Students who meet the standards of the Mountain phase will move to the Florida phase of Ranger School on August 1, 2015.

For a variety of reasons, these students were unsuccessful at meeting the standard. However, the vast majority who are being dropped from the course were unable to successfully lead a patrol.



"The students of this class, just as all other Ranger classes, have shown strength and determination to persevere and complete the first phase of this rigorous course in the heat of the Georgia summer. I'm confident that they are trained and ready to tackle the Mountain Phase of Ranger School," said Ranger School, Col. David Fivecoat, commander of the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade.

