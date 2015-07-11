Man, 24, shot and killed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley has confirmed the murder of 24-year-old Keith Turner.

The coroner says Turner was shot and killed on I-185 northbound on Saturday, and was pronounced dead at 4:02 a.m.

The shooting was possibly before the Cusseta Road overpass.

Turner's body will be sent for for an autopsy on Monday.

